Top brass changes. . . New perm secs, 19 senior officials reassigned

Harare Bureau

President Mnangagwa yesterday appointed new permanent secretaries for ministries, reassigned some and retired others as his Government takes the Second Republic into motion.

Long time Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Secretary Mr George Charamba was appointed the Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications and Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe as the Secretary to the Service Commissions. The appointments are with immediate effect.

The President also appointed 18 permanent secretaries, reassigned 19 senior officials and retired nine.

The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said the Permanent Secretaries for the Ministries of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services and that of Primary and Secondary Education would be appointed and announced in due course.

The appointments, announced by Dr Sibanda, were made in terms of Section 205(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) Act 2013 and are with immediate effect.

Mr Martin Rushwaya retained his post as the Permanent Secretary for Defence and War Veterans while Mr George Tongesayi Guvamatanga is now the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

Dr Gloria Magombo was appointed the Permanent Secretary for Energy and Power Development.

Dr Rudo Chitiga is now the Permanent Secretary for Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development with Mr Melusi Matshiya as the Permanent Secretary of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.

Engineer Amos Marawa was appointed the Permanent Secretary for Transport and Infrastructural Development, Mr George Magosvongwe as the Secretary Local Government, Public Works and National Housing and Professor Fanuel Tagwira as the Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education Science and Technology Development.

Mr Ringson Chitsiko and Brigadier General Dr Gerald Gwinji retained their positions as permanent secretaries of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Health and Child Care respectively.

Dr Mavis Sibanda is now the secretary for Industry and Commerce with Mr Munesushe Munodawafa being the secretary of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry moving from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.

President Mnangagwa also appointed Ambassador James Manzou as the Secretary for Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare with Dr Judith Kateera taking over the Foreign Affairs and International Trade secretary from Ambassador Joey Bimha.

Mr Onesimo Moyo is now the secretary for Mines and Mining Development with Engineer Samuel Kundishora retaining his position in the Ministry of Communication Technology and Courier Services.

Dr Thokozile Chitepo who was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry has been moved to the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs secretary Mrs Virginia Mabiza retained her position.

The Chief Secretary said President Mnangagwa had also re-assigned senior officials who included permanent secretaries, principal directors and equivalent grades to other duties.

The names of the senior officials re-assigned were Dr Ray C Ndhlukula, Mrs Pretty Sunguro, Dr Washington Mbizvo, Ambassador Stuart Comberbach, Ambassador Nicholas Kitikiti, Mr Willard Manungo, Mr Prince Mupazviriho and Dr Desire Sibanda.

Other re-assigned officials were Mrs Abigail Shoniwa, Ambassador Grace Mutandiro, Mrs Sibusisiwe Zembe, Ambassador Mary Mubi, Mr Ozias Hove, Mr Clemence Masango, Mr Eghpha Jokomo, Mr Simon Masanga, Mr Eria Phiri, Mr Clifford Matorera and Mr Innocent Tizora.

Dr Sibanda said President Mnangagwa had also retired the Permanent Secretaries and Principal Directors from the Public Service in terms of Section 17 (1)(a) of the Public Service Regulations 2000, as amended.

He extended his gratitude to them for their long service and contributions to the people and Government of Zimbabwe and for their loyalty and unwavering dedication to duty.

“The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet wishes to announce that the Public Service Commission, with the concurrence of His Excellency the President has approved the retirement of the following Permanent Secretaries and Principal Directors from the Public Service in terms of Section 17 (1)(a) of the Public Service Regulations 2000, as amended,” he said.

“On behalf of the Public Service Commission and the OPC, we wish to extend our most sincere appreciation and gratitude to them for their long service and contributions to the people and Government of Zimbabwe and for their loyalty and unwavering dedication to duty. We look forward to inviting them to continue to assist the Government of Zimbabwe as and when called upon to do so.”

The names of the retired were Mr Ngoni Masoka, Mr Partson Mbiriri, Ambassador Joey Bimha, Ambassador Boniface Chidyausiku, Mr Tobaiwa Mudede, Ambassador Kelebert Nkomani, Mrs Ethel Mlalazi, Mrs Anne Knuth and Mr Valentine Vera.