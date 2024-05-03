Top Bulawayo car dealer, Mudiwa (Boss Moody), to be buried today

Showbiz Writer

The Bulawayo community is mourning the sudden loss of Mudiwa Matongorere, affectionately known as “Moody”, a prominent car dealer who passed away from a heart attack on Monday.

Moody, who had just celebrated his 43rd birthday on Saturday, was last seen in high spirits at the Bulawayo Shutdown and Munch & Sip on Sunday, making his unexpected death a profound shock to many.

Renowned in the local community for his luxury car dealership located in the CBD and his love for the finer things in life, Moody was always seen donning flat base Air Jordan caps and matching sneakers.

With a vibrant presence at social events, Moody was a beloved and familiar figure in Bulawayo, known for his zest for life.

Today, a funeral service is set to take place at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre, followed by his burial at Mvutshwa Cemetery. Friends, family, and acquaintances will come together to pay their respects, celebrate his life, and mourn their collective loss.

Meanwhile, attendees of the funeral have been encouraged to wear Air Jordan clothing to honour the socialite with a fitting tribute that reflects his personal style.

Ends//

The late Moody (r) with DJ Nospa