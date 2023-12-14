Top hockey coach dies

Lovemore Dube, [email protected]

ESTEEMED hockey coach Fidelis Majuba died in Bulawayo on Tuesday night after a battle with cancer.

Majuba was in his mid 50s.

Born in Bulawayo and at one stage tried his hand at football while at Lotshe, Majuba rose to being among the best pioneering Black hockey players in the city.

He played club hockey before graduating to coaching it at school level with Northlea High School his first stop.

After leaving Northlea he coached at Falcon College and was involved in the grooming of several stars.

“It is with profound sadness that I report Fidelis Majuba’s passing, last night, in Bulawayo,” read a notice sent to his associates on Wednesday morning.

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing, last night, of Fidelis Majuba, after a brave battle with cancer. An educator with a heart for his students, and for many years the most revered and respected schoolboy hockey coach in Zimbabwe, Fidelis is, by any measure, a legend. We extend our condolences to his family, especially his children, and mourn with those who held him dear,” said Dave van Wyk the Falcon headmaster on Wednesday.

Yesterday Hockey Association of Zimbabwe sent a message too.

“🌟 Remembering Fidelis Majuba 🌟 It is with profound sadness that we say goodbye to an esteemed colleague, Fidelis Majuba. Fidelis, your presence in Zimbabwe hockey was nothing short of remarkable. Your unwavering passion, resilience, and dedication made you an icon in the sport.

“You inspired countless players and left an indelible mark on our beloved game. Your legacy will continue to inspire generations of hockey players to come. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Fidelis’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace. Falcon College Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Kyros Sports,” read the Hockey Association of Zimbabwe statement.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.