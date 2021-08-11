Top Kings open doors for Victoria Falls artists

Mbulelo Mpofu, Online Reporter

THEY hinted at it and now, it is finally here. Victoria Falls-based music duo, Top Kings have delivered on their promise to set up a recording studio to record their music.

The twins, Mr. Africa and Mr. Culture (real names Nkosilathi and Nkosenhle Ncube) will also use the studio to record for up-and-coming artists in the resort city.

Commenting on the latest venture, the duo said: “This started as a wish to produce our own music as we wanted to take our time so that we’d be satisfied with the outcome. That’s when we mooted the idea of setting up a studio and here we are now.”

Top Kings will test their recording, mixing, and mastering skills on their upcoming third album, The Darkest Night, to be released next month.

To ensure that the recording studio is all-inclusive, the twins whose music is not limited to one genre said the studio will record music in different genres to be all-inclusive. Through the studio, the artistes said they hope to uplift fellow artistes.

“We’ll produce any type of music from hip-hop, RnB, Afro-Pop to gospel as we don’t want to limit ourselves. We’ll even support and assist artists who’ll be having fee challenges, for example with their studio and video shoots.”

Having worked with renowned producers in the form of DJ Tamuka, Oskid, Cymplex, DJ Ace Karter, and Chuchue Manie, Top Kings are confident that they are ripe for music production and are going to be the next big thing to come from Victoria Falls.

As part of their expansion drive, Top Kings are already planning to set up more recording studios across the nation to give as many up-and-coming artistes a chance to make it into the mainstream music scene.

To promote the studio, the UMellisa singers who are form six pupils at Mosi-oa-Tunya high school are running a promotion for artists who will record with them.

“The promotion that will see artistes who record their albums with us getting free video shoots for one song will run until October 1,” said Top Kings. – @eMKlass_49