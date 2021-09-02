Top Kings tease third album with single release

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

VICTORIA FALLS dancehall twins, Nkosilathi and Nkosenhle Ncube will tomorrow drop a single titled Lapho Okhona Unjani as a teaser to their third album titled The Darkest Night/Ubusuku Obumnyama.

The album which will be released on September 25 has tracks that include the title track, Ansenelisi, Hlala Utshaye So!, Party, As I Was, Into Yakho, Vumani Bo!, Sophila Kunjalo!, Ungangizonda, No Baba!, Qaphela, Street Life and Nkosi Yezimanga/God Of Wonders.

Top Kings said this single is meant to act as a teaser ahead of the upcoming album that they produced.

“The single is a letter being written to an unknown. The unknown is the woman to become a future wife. Through the single we also intend to give our fans a test of our production that they should expect in the full package,” said the duo. – @mthabisi_mthire