Top Midlands registry officer dies of Covid-19

Midlands Bureau Chief

ACTING Midlands Provincial Deputy Registrar, Mr Andrew Mpambo succumbed to Covid-19 and was buried yesterday in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

Mr Mpambo becomes the fourth Covid-19 victim in the Midlands province.

On Tuesday, Government declared Gweru, the Midlands Provincial capital as a Covid-19 hotspot together with Bulawayo and Harare as local transmissions surge.

Government said the Covid-19 hotspots will be analysed with a view to implementing stricter lockdown measures so as to ensure behaviour change.

Mr Mpambo who died on Thursday, was admitted to Gweru Provincial Hospital.

He was buried in line with strict Covid-19 pandemic rules at a private cemetery along the Gweru-Chiwundura Road.

Following Mr Mpambo’s death, Midlands Covid-19 Rapid Response team led by Midlands Provincial Medical Director Dr Reginald Mhene and Gweru Provincial Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Fabian Mashingaidze went to the Provincial Registrar’s offices and addressed workers before offices were disinfected.

Mr Mpambo’s house at the Old Prison Complex was also disinfected.

Dr Mhene confirmed the passing on of Mr Mpambo saying he was admitted to Gweru Provincial Hospital.

“I can confirm that Mr Mpambo died of Covid-19,” he said.

Dr Mhene said Mr Mpambo started showing symptoms of Covid-19 after returning from his rural home in Bikita where he had gone to attend a funeral.

He said they have since asked the Rapid Response team there to start contact tracing for people who attended the same funeral while locally they are tracing those Mr Mpambo was in contact with.

Ms Agnes Gambura, the Midlands Provincial Registrar said they had lost a committed and experienced hard worker.