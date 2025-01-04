Top of the class! Matetsi Victoria Falls ranked among world’s best hotels

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

LUXURIOUS Matetsi Victoria Falls, located just outside the resort city, has earned a coveted spot on the 2025 Gold List, which highlights the world’s best hotels. This prestigious accolade reaffirms Matetsi Victoria Falls as a premier destination for discerning travellers.

The rating was conducted by Conde Nast Traveller, an esteemed international index that gathers responses from readers and travellers around the globe.

Conde Nast Traveller is celebrated as the tourism industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolade, symbolising excellence within the travel sector.

The five-star facility is located in the Matetsi Game Reserve, approximately 40km from Victoria Falls along the Zambezi River. It features unique stone structures reminiscent of the Great Zimbabwe Monument, with intricate stonework at the main gate and detached deck rooms, offering a blend of historical charm and modern luxury.

The rooms are constructed from stone, brick, mortar, and poles, with most floors covered in cosy carpets. What was once an old structure has been transformed over the past decade by the Gardiner family, who invested US$12 million to modernise and renovate the property, creating a highly sought-after destination.

Matetsi Victoria Falls is likely the first hotel in the country to employ in-house game scouts, with the primary goal of protecting the environment and wildlife, which are key attractions for tourists. A decade ago, the over 55 000-hectare private concession was decimated by poaching, with no wildlife remaining and the lodge itself in disrepair.

The Gardiner family took over the property, investing over US$12 million in refurbishment, including the installation of solar-powered boreholes. The lodge now boasts 16 suites and two family villas, all with stunning views of the Zambezi River.

A diverse array of animal species, including four of the Big Five, now inhabit the sanctuary, making it one of the top destinations in Victoria Falls.

Matetsi Victoria Falls’ private concession stretches over 15km along the Zambezi River, bordering Zambezi National Park to the east and extending towards Kazungula.

The proprietors hold a 25-year lease from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, exemplifying the partnerships encouraged by the Government in its Vision 2030.

The facility has also developed a private airstrip and helipad for clients flying directly into the conservancy. It targets high-end travellers from Western countries, with world celebrities and royal families having stayed there.

Renowned for its distinctly African exquisite interiors, Matetsi Victoria Falls offers the ultimate safari experience and an idyllic accommodation retreat. This makes it a preferred destination for high-ranking personalities and celebrities seeking privacy and a natural experience.

Businessman Wicknell Chivhayo recently stayed at the facility during a visit to Victoria Falls. This is not the first time Matetsi Victoria Falls has been recognised, as it consistently shines as a top destination, earning major accolades annually.

The facility was named among the top 15 resorts in the world in 2024 and was also voted among the top five facilities in Africa and the World’s Best Africa Resort Hotel, based on Travel + Leisure Readers’ views in 2024.

In its latest study, Conde Nast Traveller readers’ choice 2024 named Matetsi Victoria Falls in the Gold List for 2025.

Sara Gardiner, co-founder and representative of the Gardiner family that runs Matetsi Victoria Falls Lodge, expressed her joy at the recognition, which she described as a testament to the quality of service at the facility and the destination at large.

“We are overjoyed to share the news that Matetsi Victoria Falls has been featured on the Gold List 2025; the ‘definitive edit of the standout, best-of-the-best hotels around the globe’ as chosen by editors of Condé Nast Traveller magazine. It is a profound honour to receive this accolade in addition to being chosen as one of the best resorts in Africa by the magazine’s readers earlier [last] year, which followed our accolade in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, where we were named the No. 1 Resort Hotel in Africa. It is a wonderful way to celebrate the hard work of our team who pour their heart, soul and warm Zimbabwean hospitality into bringing Matetsi Magic to life every day,” said Gardiner.

She reflected on the Matetsi journey and paid tribute to clients and stakeholders. Gardiner noted that the accolade coincides with the hotel’s 10th anniversary since the Gardiner family first set foot on the land that would become the home of Matetsi Victoria Falls.

“What began as a dream has evolved into a thriving community — a team of over 200 now, dedicating themselves to working together to bring the vision to life. As 2024 draws to a close, we’re reflecting with deep gratitude on a year filled with milestones, including one of the ultimate in the travel industry, meaningful connections, and moments of true Matetsi Magic.

“Celebrating the land we love and continuing our conservation and community efforts, we are so thankful for the role each of you has played in our shared journey. We want to take this opportunity to extend our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you, our extended Matetsi family. Your continued support and encouragement energise us, and we feel this recognition is a celebration of the journey we are undertaking together,” she said late last month.

The hotel’s secret to success has been its commitment to core values of Respect, Integrity, and Exceptional Hospitality — in every experience offered. It is such facilities that have made Victoria Falls, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, a top-rated destination. – @ncubeleon.