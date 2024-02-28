Top of the table clash in BMCA League One

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

BULAWAYO Metropolitan Cricket Association (BMCA) First League log leaders Amakhosi Cricket Club will be in a tricky encounter this weekend when they face second placed Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) on Saturday.

The highly anticipated top of the table clash will be played at the city’s ceremonial home of cricket, Queens Sports Club and promises to be an entertaining game.

Amakhosi I will be high in confidence as they are coming off a four wicket derby victory over Amakhosi II this past weekend while BAC will be looking at returning back to winning ways. In their previous encounter, BAC suffered a 20-runs defeat at the hands of Queens Sports Club at former’s home ground.

The two teams – Amakhosi I and BAC – are separated by 15 points on the log standings with Amakhosi sitting at the apex on 46 points from eight matches while BAC have 31 points from the same number of matches.

Amakhosi I remain as the only team to yet taste defeat – winning seven of their eight matches while one was a no result game. BAC have lost two, won four and had two being no results.

In the other First League match penciled for the weekend, third placed Queens Sports Club will host fourth placed Nketa Cricket Club I on Sunday. Queens have, so far, managed to amass 27 points while Nketa have 10. Bottom placed Amakhosi II are on a bye.

There will be four matches played in the second league over the weekend. On Saturday, Queens Sports Club II will be up against ZRP at BAC while at Emakhandeni Cricket Club, Champions will be facing Nketa II.

On Sunday, Wholesale Beef Bulls will be up against Dingani Bookshop at the Academy of Cricket Excellence (former Heath Streak Academy). BAC II will host NUST. Riverdale Roosters are on a bye.

First League matches start at 9.30am and second league games commence at 10am. – @brandon_malvin