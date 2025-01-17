Top-Performing Bulawayo City Council Schools and learners honoured at Annual Merit Awards

Online writer

THE City of Bulawayo recently held the 2023 Schools Merit Awards ceremony to celebrate outstanding academic and sporting achievements across the local authority’s schools, with the theme: “Empowered Minds, Drug-Free Lives.”

A total of 57 learners who achieved 6 units each in the 2023 Grade 7 public examinations were awarded certificates and presents for their stellar performance. Among the top-performing schools were:

Malindela Primary School – 6 learners with 6 units

Mahatshula Primary School – 6 learners with 6 units

Mgiqika Primary School – 6 learners with 6 units

Each of these schools contributed USD$100 towards the event, with the funds used to honour the learners and support the overall ceremony.

Certificates and presents were also awarded to schools excelling in various sporting disciplines:

Quiz – Heritage: J.W. Mthimkhulu Primary

National School Health and Safety Empowerment (Quiz): Mawaba Primary

Drum Majorettes: Mgoqo Primary

Music (Percussion): Dumezweni Primary

Music (Choral): Mahlathini Primary

Music (Jikinya): Mgoqo Primary

Gymnastics: Malindela Primary

Individual awards were given to 18 learners for excellence in athletics, while 50 learners in ball games also received prizes. Seven learners represented Zimbabwe at the COSSASA games, including Praise Neshiri from Malindela Primary, who was recognised for her participation in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) games. Praise was further rewarded with a school trunk by Rauch Manufacturing, a key sponsor of the event.

In a move promoting inclusivity, 20 special needs learners from nine schools with specialised units were honoured with certificates and presents. A teacher from Manondwane Primary School provided sign language interpretation for hearing-impaired learners, reflecting the city’s commitment to equitable education.

While the event celebrated top achievers, concerns were raised about poor performance among some council schools, particularly in peri-urban areas. The Chamber Secretary identified socio-economic challenges as the main drivers of these results.

Councillors urged council schools to strive for better outcomes, emphasising the need for stronger partnerships to address these issues. The city is already engaging partners to support vulnerable learners with school fees, uniforms, and books.

The event was made possible by the contributions of 21 stakeholders who donated various items to supplement prizes for learners. The Provincial Education Director, represented by Deputy Provincial Education Director (SECNF) Mr Thabani Sibanda, delivered the keynote address and commended the organisers for a well-executed event.

The Schools Merit Awards highlighted both the triumphs and challenges faced by Bulawayo’s education sector, with a strong call for collaborative efforts to enhance performance across all council schools.