Top quality Zimbabwean leather products charm Namibian market

Prosper Ndlovu

As the curtain comes down today at the Windhoek Agricultural and Livestock Fair where 15 Zimbabwean firms are participating, one of Bulawayo’s leather giants, Millenium Footwear, is excited by the recognition of high quality standards of their produce. For this, Namibian peers are keen to have the company set up base in their country including partnerships on skills training and transfer, Millenium Footwear official, Mr Abel Nyathi, said.