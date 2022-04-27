Top winemakers, Dhafana, Nyamudoka to sample wines in Bulawayo

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

Wine lovers in Bulawayo are set to be treated to a wine-tasting experience at The Smokehouse tonight.

Two sommeliers, Joseph Dhafana and Tinashe Nyamudoka who represent Mosi & Kumusha wines respectively are in the city and will be premiering their wines at a meet and greet session later on today.

On his Kumusha wines brand, Tinashe Nyamudoka said, “Kumusha wines is a homage to my belief that the best wines reflect where they grow” while Joseph Dhafana who is founder and director of Mosi Wines and Spirits said, “In water, you see your own reflection; in wine you see the heart of another.”

Dhafana is a recipient of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz eat Out Wine Service Award in South Africa. – @eMKlass_49