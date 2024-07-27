Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

AT a time where technology and faith converge, a fresh wave of spiritual leaders is emerging in the mould of Prophet Bruce Edwards and Pastor Pamela Edwards, who are captivating masses by using social media as a platform to disseminate messages of optimism, motivation, and direction to a worldwide community.

With a massive following across popular social media sites, Prophet Bruce and Pastor Edwards’ Kingdom Empowerment Centre (KEC) is redefining the way people experience and engage with religious teachings. Through their powerful online sermons, they are transcending geographical boundaries and touching hearts and minds worldwide.

Prophet Bruce, the leader of KEC, has garnered a substantial following on various social media platforms. This influential religious figure is revolutionising the way individuals perceive and interact with spiritual teachings in Zimbabwe. By delivering impactful sermons online, Prophet

Bruce and KEC are surpassing physical barriers and leaving a profound impact on individuals globally.

Despite their large following, the couple make it a priority to engage with comments, address inquiries, and offer personalised guidance to those seeking assistance. This personalised approach has been instrumental in cultivating a loyal community of followers who feel valued, listened to, and supported.

Saturday Chronicle caught up with Prophet Bruce, who narrated his story.

“I was born Bruce Ncube and had a surname change after finding out that my original surname is Edwards. I am the first born in a family of three. I was born at Mzilikazi Clinic and raised in Mzilikazi Township. I came from a humble background with extremely limited resources. I was the first one in my family to pursue a church experience and have held on since then,” said Prophet Bruce.

He said he was inspired to take up the Christianity journey because of the immorality that bedevilled his generation.

“After seeing the death rate of my generation, the drug abuse epidemic, and the lack of purpose and focus, I had a passion to initiate a change through being a Christian and formally committed to being a man of the cloth. With my wife, Pastor Pamela Edwards, we started our own church in a house in Cowdray Park, and this was the year 2016. It was tough and challenging, but God made a way.

“The church grew through door-to-door evangelism, youth outreach programmes, and teaching the word. God as our centre, quality time, love for each other, and serving one another has kept the Kingdom Empowerment Centre intact and hungry for growth,” he said.

Quizzed on what triggered him to grow his brand through social media platforms, Prophet Bruce said, “My generation is more on social media than at home. The world has shifted from physical contact to digital contact, and thus the church has to maximise on the social space to win the young generation,” he said. – @mthabisi_mthire