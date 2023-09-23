tough contest ahead at Proton-Surrey

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

IT was a competitive platform for any football coach who appreciates young talent.

This was the zonal stage at this year’sNational Association of School Heads(Nash) Proton-Surrey 20 and Under boys’ zonal competition in Bulawayo.

For a tournament that Bulawayo Province will play host to the finals on October 6, there is more than football that awaits.

The inter-districts games in Bulawayo will be staged at Gifford High School on September 29.

Mpopoma High School emerged as winners in Mzilikazi District. At second position was Mandwande High School, with Njube High School settling for the third.

In Bulawayo Central, Founders and Hamilton High Schools came first and second respectively. In other districts, Mncumbatha and Emganwini High Schools progressed to the next stage under Imbizo District.

Action at Khami District produced St Bernards and Amhlophe High Schools.

The school that will host the national finals, Mzilikazi High School, won their quest as they beat Sobukhazi High School to represent Reigate District.

With teams for the inter-districts in Bulawayo already lined up, the headmaster in charge of football in Bulawayo, Christopher Dube said the zonal games went well.

A total of 12 schools will represent the provinces on October 6.

“Generally, they played well. We are ready to host the tournament,” said Dube.

The host school headmaster Bhekokuhle Dube told Zimpapers Sports Hub of their readiness.

“Preparations are under way and we except everything to be in place. Mgandane, as Mzilikazi High School is known will give its best hospitality,” said Dube.