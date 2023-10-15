Tough legislation necessary to rein in drug and substance abuse

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

PARTICIPANTS at a meeting to craft strategies to end drug and substance abuse in Matabeleland North have called for stiff penalties to deter suppliers and users.

The participants include Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo, Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary Ms Sithandiwe Ncube and heads of Government department as well as Chief Skhobokhobo.

They called for mandatory and deterrent fines and sentences for those peddling drugs.

Drug abusers, they said, are taking advantage of loopholes within the country’s legislation to evade being searched and work closely with human rights lawyers to escape the law.