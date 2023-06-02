Tough task for Western Suburbs Panthers

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

WESTERN Suburbs Panthers will be looking to punch above their weight when they go up against an in-form Matabeleland Warriors in an Archer Clothing Rugby League match to be played tomorrow at Hartsfield Rugby Grounds.

The ambitious Panthers side will have to be at their best to spring a shocker against Warriors, the only team yet to lose a match.

Tomorrow’s fixture which was initially meant to be played a fortnight ago but was postponed due to the unavailability of Panthers’ coaching staff.

Having played three matches, Panthers lost their season opener against Old Miltonians (OMs) 10-29 before going on to register a thumping 48-0 victory over Plumtree Buffaloes. Last weekend Panthers won a closely contested tie against Bulldogs 31-26.

The high-flying Warriors side won two of their matches by wide margins, beating Highlanders 50-6 and Bulldogs 42-2.

Warriors clobbered title contenders OMs 25-12.

Panthers head coach George “Rollo” Mukorera is confident that his ambitious youthful team will deliver against Warriors and give them a run for their money.

However, he will not be around for the match as he will be travelling to Harare and the team is likely to be under the stewardship of Busani Ncube.

“We are playing against a well drilled and experienced side but we will stick to our game plan.

“Training has been going well and I am confident that our youthful squad will deliver and get a win and move into second place. We will give them a run for their money,” said Mukorera.

Warriors head coach Reuben Kumpasa said they will give each game they play equal respect and will give their all to collect maximum points as they are looking at winning the league. Warriors had rest days on Monday and Tuesday, resuming preparations for the Panthers tie on Wednesday.

“We will see how it goes, we treat every game as a big game, like a final. Our aim is to win the league and we want to collect maximum points in every game that we play,” said Kumpasa.

In the other match slated for tomorrow, Bulldogs and Highlanders will lock horns at 2pm before the main encounter featuring Panthers and Warriors.

Meanwhile, Milton Elephants leave today for Marondera where they will play against Wise Owl Talons. The Elephants will play five matches tomorrow, fielding the Under-14s, Under-15s, Under-16s, second and first teams.

On their return from Marondera, Milton will play hosts to Prince Edward School.

– @brandon_malvin