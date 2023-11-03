Tour de Great Dyke: test of mental, physical strength

Some of the cyclists who are taking part in the Tour de Great Dyke

Lovemore Dube, [email protected]

THE opening day of the three-stage Nedbank Tour de Great Dyke turned out to be an event that tested mental strength and exhibited great camaraderie among the riders who started at Zimplats in Selous and ended in Kwekwe.

A gruelling 140km leg was what lay ahead .

On a day which started with very low temperatures on a cloudy morning, the event’s start was blessed by the presence of Provincial Minister for Mashonaland West Marian Chombo. She commended the athletes and sponsors for the gesture which also will benefit a charity organisation. The three-day event ends tomorrow. The final leg being from Shurugwi to Zvishavane, aims to promote wellness within the mining communities, cultivate a spirit of social cohesion, promote and celebrate the Great Dyke as a geographical feature with lots of minerals that are a backbone to the country’s economy.

The Great Dyke, a stretch of 520km, the longest in the world, is considered one of the richest in the world and is a big employer. With no winners cheque at stake, the 140km was a big test of mental and physical strength.

On several occasions some cyclists cramped but still braved up for a worth cause to complete the event after almost six hours on the road.

They had breaks on the way as sponsors and partners had commercial activations at centres. Gabriel Choga, the event director was happy with how things turned out.

In Chegutu, the athletes were met by cheerful Brydon Primary School pupils who gave them a hearty welcome before they headed to council offices where they were welcomed by management.

“We had a great start to the event. It was incredible to have a good start graced by Minister Chombo. Along the route the community, school children and motorists cheered us on. The event tested the cyclists mental strength,” said Choga.

He said what was even notable was the camaraderie among the cyclists.

In some instances they could be seen riding with arms embracing on the shoulders and encouraging each other when approaching embarkments,” said Choga.

Former national champion Nkulumo Dube, a legend from the Zimbabwe National Army School of Sports and Physical Fitness, said the Tour de Great Dyke is affording cyclists an opportunity to test their mental and physical strength at the same time giving them an opportunity to work on endurance.

In the absence of sponsored races locally, Dube said the tour is a good opportunity to prepare for rewarding competitions in neighbouring Botswana, South Africa and Zambia.

He challenged more players to come on board and consider monetising cycling.

Dube said decent cycling bikes cost as much as US$4 500 hence the need for sponsorship of road cycling.

He said cyclists will continue to support the Nedbank Tour de Great Dyke which is absorbing and exciting on the other end.

Another participant was Wilson Dube who is 82 years old.

He promised to continue cycling and challenged those above 60 years to come on board and face him.

The event continues with the ride from Kwekwe to Shurugwi this morning.

Nedbank are the title sponsors with Utande, Schweppes, Econet, Unki, Mimosa, Zimplats, Aquifer Drilling, Cimas, Simba Brands, Steel Products, Sterling Hotel and Zimbabwe Traffic Safety Council partners.