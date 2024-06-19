Tourism Amendment Bill consultative meeting rolls into Bulawayo

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry is on Wednesday holding a Tourism Amendment Bill public consultative meeting at a Bulawayo hotel.

The Bill seeks to ensure that Zimbabweans benefit from local tourism resources in fulfilment of Section 13 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe which provides for national development inclusive of the marginalised areas of the country.

The goal of the consultations is to gather valuable input from all relevant stakeholders as the Government works to update the tourism laws and regulations.

The Bill aims to address emerging trends and challenges in the industry, strengthen destination marketing and promotion, and establish a more enabling environment for tourism businesses to thrive.