“Tourism is pivotal in enhancing regional cooperation and nurturing global peace” – Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Minister Barbara Rwodzi

This year’s edition of The World Tourism Day was held in Gandavaroyi, Gokwe-Gumunyu constituency

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

Tourism is pivotal in enhancing regional cooperation and nurturing global peace, with the capacity to generate revenue and employment opportunities leading to a decrease in poverty and inequality, which are the main causes of conflict, Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Barbara Rwodzi has said.

In a speech commemorating this year’s edition of the World Tourism Day in Gandavaroyi, Gokwe-Gumunyu constituency last week read on her behalf by her deputy Tongai Mnangagwa, Minister Rwodzi said tourism has had an immense contribution to the global economy and its pivotal role in promoting global peace and stability.

This year’s commemoration was under the theme: Tourism and Peace.

In line with President Mnangagwa’s vision of leaving no place and no one behind, this year’s celebrations were held at the iconic Gandavaroyi Gorge, a place that has a unique historical heritage.

Last year’s celebrations were in Mashonaland East Province at Suskwe Resorts and the rotation process is done in the spirit of leaving no one and no place behind,” she said.

“As this year’s theme indicates, we cannot afford to ignore the role tourism plays in the promotion of regional and global peace. For years enumerable, Tourism has facilitated people-to-people diplomacy, allowing individuals from different cultures to interact and understand each other’s perspectives. Tourism in nature promotes cultural exchange, helping forge interaction between individuals, communities and societies.”

The minister added that tourism promotes cultural understanding, breaking stereotypes and misconceptions through personal experiences.

“It has the potential to generate income and creates jobs, the resultant effect being a reduction in poverty and inequality, primary cause of conflicts. Additionally, tourism supports community development projects which lead to promoting peace and stability amongst communities. Community Based Tourism initiatives have been key in the promotion of community integration and stability.”

“Tourism encourages regional cooperation thereby promoting regional peace, since its inception, My Ministry has signed various MoU’s with different countries including the SADC region and beyond, focusing mainly on areas of technical cooperation with regards to tourism development thereby, fostering regional cooperation to ensure peaceful trade and relations.

“Additionally, Zimbabwe has hosted the first ever UN Gastronomy Tourism Forum which brought together countries from the region and beyond towards one common goal, and towards regional and global peace.

World Tourism Day is commemorated on 27 September, the day that was set aside by the UN Tourism to commemorate the critical role tourism play towards the growth of nations.

Zimbabwe declared September as the Tourism Month.

According to the United Nations, tourism, often highlighted for its role in economic development, also plays a significant role in fostering peace.

On a global level, where nations are interconnected and interdependent, tourism, an industry made by people and for people, emerges as a compelling and dynamic force to defy stereotypes and challenge prejudices.

“This sector can be perceived as the epitome of intercultural dialogue; it allows meeting the “other”, learning about different cultures, hearing foreign languages, tasting exotic flavours, bonding with other human beings, and building tolerance. In essence, it is a mind-broadening educational and spiritual experience.

Minister Rwodzi called upon tourism players, local and international investors, Zimbabweans in the diaspora to come and invest in Gandavaroyi.

“There is great potential for tourism activities, such as cat walk, sand bath, cable car, sightseeing, camping among others. We appeal to the responsible authorities to ensure the place is accessible from different angles.“ It is our dream that Gandavaroyi will become a Tourism hub in the near future.”