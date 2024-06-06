Tourism Minister Launches Nationwide Consultation for Tourism Amendment Bill

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Barbara Rwodzi, presided over the launch of the Preliminary Public Consultation for the Tourism Amendment Bill.

This follows Cabinet’s recent approval of the bill’s principles, marking the start of a comprehensive stakeholder engagement process set to unfold across Zimbabwe’s 10 provinces.

The event took place at The Village Lodge in Gweru on June 3.

“The goal is to gather valuable input from all relevant stakeholders as the Government works to update the tourism laws and regulations. The Bill aims to address emerging trends and challenges in the industry, strengthen destination marketing and promotion, and establish a more enabling environment for tourism businesses to thrive,” reads the statement.