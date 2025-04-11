Tourism Minister Rwodzi attends 2nd UN Tourism Summit for Africa and the Americas in Zambia

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

MINISTER of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Barbara Rwodzi is participating in the 2nd United Nations Tourism Summit for Africa and the Americas, taking place in Livingstone, Zambia.

The high-level summit builds on the success of the inaugural edition held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic in October 2024.

This year’s event, thats runs from April 8 to 12, brings together Tourism Ministers from across Africa and the Americas, senior government officials, industry leaders, and global tourism experts.

Held under the theme “Advancing Resilient Tourism through Connectivity, Investment, and Skilled Workforce Development,” the summit focuses on strengthening the resilience of the tourism sector by prioritising infrastructure development, strategic investments and human capital growth.

Key discussions at the summit highlight the urgent need to enhance regional integration, stimulate economic growth across both continents and promote an inclusive tourism industry.

This includes empowering local communities, farmers, women and youth through meaningful participation in the tourism value chain.

Minister Rwodzi reaffirmed Zimbabwe’s commitment to achieving Upper Middle-Income status by 2030, identifying tourism as a key driver of this national vision.

She outlined the Government’s progress under President Mnangagwa’s leadership, particularly in improving air connectivity through the refurbishment and expansion of three major international airports: Robert Gabriel Mugabe, Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo and Victoria Falls.

She emphasised the strategic importance of Victoria Falls Airport, now the largest aviation hub in the Kavango-Zambezi (KAZA) region, which facilitates the landing of wide-body aircraft and connects international tourists to Zimbabwe and neighboring KAZA countries.

Minister Rwodzi also called for deliberate and strategic investment in national airlines by African governments to strengthen intra-African connectivity.

She stressed that limited air connectivity across the continent remains a critical policy challenge that must be urgently addressed to unlock Africa’s full tourism potential.