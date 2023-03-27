Tourism Minister to meet Mosi-oa-Tunywa development company

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

ENVIRONMENT, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu is this afternoon expected to meet the board and management of Mosi-oa-Tunya Development Company to discuss implementation of the Masuwe Special Economic Zone project.

This follows recent Cabinet approval of the implementation of the Masuwe Special Economic Zone project following a feasibility study that found the scheme to be highly profitable.

The Cabinet approval paves way for implementation of the project and Minister Ndlovu is expected to unpack Government position on the project to the company management and board.

The feasibility study by Government has proven that the project is viable.

Environment Permanent Secretary Mr Raphael Tayerera Faranisi said the meeting is set for today.

“It’s true that the proposal was approved by Cabinet but we have not yet met the board of directors and management of Mosi-oa-Tunya Development Company. In fact while here I spoke to the managing director and made him aware that that our minister will be meeting them on Monday (today) where he will then unpack together with the board and management what the Cabinet decision means and then together we will make the way forward in terms of what the Minister expects which is in line with Cabinet decision,” said Mr Faranisi.

He said details will be availed after the meeting.

Mosi-oa-Tunya Development Company chief executive Mr Gabriel Mapondera confirmed that the meeting will be in Harare at 2pm.

However, the Permanent Secretary said now that the Masuwe plan has been approved, there is need for progress on the ground.

“Basically this is the capital city of tourism in Zimbabwe and we expect that since the Masuwe plan has been approved there should be significant progress.

“What it entails on the part of the Ministry is to ensure that Mosi gets all the financial resources they require because there are a lot of investors out there who would wish to come and invest and it is our responsibility to make sure that they get the necessary resources,” he said.

Mosi-oa-Tunya Development Company (Pvt) Ltd, is a State Enterprise which was set up as an investment vehicle for the Government in the development of tourism in Victoria Falls.

It owns 274.1 hectares of prime land in Masuwe Estate, which is a significant complement of the Victoria Falls Special Economic Zone.

Its nine-member board chaired by Mrs Shiela Sidambe was appointed in 2021 and was given the mandate to deliver infrastructure development in Victoria Falls by expediting feasibility studies for bulk infrastructure and appropriate diligence to register the company’s presence with a solid brick and mortar project.

The government expects that the company delivers on its mandate to grow the tourism product base in Victoria Falls and this is a must deliverable in the lifespan of the National Development Strategy (NDS1) (2021 to 2025).

In terms of Masuwe city scope, Government earmarks to have a multi-million dollar four-star hotel, a 5 000-seater conference centre, medical centre, a golf estate and shopping mall.

