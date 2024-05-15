Tourist collapses and dies during game drive

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

A GERMAN tourists reportedly collapsed and died while on a game drive in Hwange National Park, Matabeleland North.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed the unfortunate incident which occurred last week Tuesday.

“We can confirm that there is an incident where a 63-year-old German tourist collapsed and died in Hwange National Park while on a game drive. Our preliminary investigations have shown that that tourist was on a medication for heart complications,” he said.

The now deceased was in the company of other tourists from Germany when the incident occurred.