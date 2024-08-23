Townshend and Butcher tourney set for next month

Innocent Kurira [email protected]

MATABELELAND High City, the longest surviving team in the Bulawayo Amateur Football League was drawn against Shooters in the preliminary round of the Townshend and Butcher Trophy.

High City have been associated with the podium in this tournament from the time they were playing as Matabeleland Highlanders in the 1950s when the tournament started. While figures could not be verified today, they have among existing and participating teams won it more.

In the process a number of players who went on to be national icons came through the ranks of High City and the tournament among them Robert Donga, Lawrence Phiri, the late Barry Daka, Edward Dlamini and Edward Dzowa.

The draw for the 67th edition of the popular Bulawayo Amateur Football Association (Bafa) Townshend and Butcher tournament which roars into life early next month was conducted in the city yesterday.

This year’s tournament involves teams affiliated to Bafa and the HIV Prevention League.

A total of 16 teams will take part in this year’s edition, eight from each league.

The first knockout rounds will be held on the first week of September.

Guest of honour at the draw, Limukani Ncube, who is the editor of Zimpapers’ top tabloid B-Metro thanked Townshend and Butcher for their continued support of social football.

“Townshend and Butcher is one of the biggest sports business enterprises in the country. They are one of the oldest football sponsors in the country. We want to thank them because they have managed to keep us fit and also deal with our mental health. What would we do on Sundays without football?

“So we want to thank the sponsors for keeping us entertained. As the tournament is being played we hope to have the teams sticking to the rules and regulations of the game and have an incident free tournament,” said Ncube.

The tournament sponsor who is also Townshend and Butcher director, Peter Leondios affirmed his support for the event.

Leondios said the tournament was part of the tradition of his enterprise and it was something he wanted to see continuously happening.

“It is once again my pleasure to announce that we are back again as Townshend and Butcher to sponsor this tournament. It has been a solid 67 years in the game and we are not stopping in supporting the Bulawayo Amateur Football Association,” said Leondios.

Zifa Area Zone chairman Charles Chunda warned the teams against using Zimbabwe Football Association registered players during the tournament. “It’s a milestone that we are in the 67th edition. We expect players only registered with the two to take part in this tournament and stern measures will be taken on those who will try to cheat,” said Chunda.

Fixtures:Safeguard v Dynamos Byo Chapter, 3rd Avenue v High Point, Stars v Spambrick, Mat High v Shooters, United v Seven Warriors, Surbubs v Palace, Mpilo v Highlanders Supporters, ZRP Khumalo v FC Sporting-@innocentskizoe