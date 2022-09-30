Townshend and Butcher Trophy final on at Barbourfields

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE final of the Townshend and Butcher Trophy pitting Titans and LA Protons will be played this Sunday at the Barbourfields Stadium’s outside grounds.

Ten teams, Unity Village, Laprotonas, Mpilo United, Nga Chronicle, Titans, Suburbs, FC Stars, Third Avenue, Safeguard and Golden Stars took part in this year’s knockout competition.

The competition is returning after a two year hiatus owing to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Originally the tournament was competed by affiliates only, but it has now grown to include Area Zone teams that are affiliated to Zifa (Bulawayo Province).

“We are excited to be hosting our final on Sunday. We call on all football loving people to come and enjoy the football. We are grateful to our sponsors for their continued support,” said Zifa Area Zones chairman Charles Chunda.

This year’s tournament marks the 65nd edition of the competition which is the oldest football tournament in the country.

