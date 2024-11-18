Toyota Runx burns to shell as fire brigade uses ‘small dish’ to get water to extinguish inferno

Online Reporter

The Gwanda Fire Brigade team tried in vain to extinguish a Toyota Runx vehicle which caught fire outside the Gwanda city centre near the NSSA complex along the Bulawayo- Beitbridge Road this afternoon. The fire team had to use a small dish which they received from a well-wisher to put out the fire after they failed to load their rear water pump.



It had to resort to using a suction hose to collect the water in the dish to contain the fire, much to the disappointment of onlookers.



The vehicle which was coming from Beitbridge headed for Gwanda allegedly developed a fault. The driver engaged a mechanic and as he worked on the car it went up in flames.