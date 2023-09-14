Tozzy Torch drops 15-track album

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

TOZZY TORCH has unleashed a scorching 15-track album that stands as a testament to his unyielding journey in the unforgiving music industry.

The album titled “2K Monsters,” bears the creative fingerprints of producers Cyberninedbplus and Lordcube. Through each track, Tozzy Torch not only shares his lyrical prowess but also shines a guiding light for the new generation of aspiring artists. He underscores the need to innovate, urging them to forge unconventional paths toward their dreams.

The 15 tracks include Viral, Bonkers, Tokyo Drift, Yeah, Losses, Walk the Talk, Up Up, Opps, Peak featuring Thee Saint, The Witch, Idk Why, Erase My Mind featuring Acekeed, King of the Jungle featuring Chizzy Darest and Young Donar, Need Dat Vibe (feat. Chizzy Darest and Disappear featuring Dodo.

Tozzy Torch, a Pumula bred artiste now based in South Africa said the albums depicts a journey in the industry faced with trial and tribulations.

“The album is about going against the odds. After having faced so many challenges trying to break into the music business, I became resilient to rejection and used all the nos as fuel to make this album.

“The intention is also to help my fellow new generation and put them in a better position to be able to improvise and come up with new ideas of achieving the intended result,” said Tozzy Torch.-@mthabisi_mthire