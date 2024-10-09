Trade with a permit or don’t trade at all: Plumtree Town Council cracks down on unlicensed SME traders.

Ronald Mpofu – [email protected]

PLUMTREE Town Council has issued a stern warning, giving small and medium enterprises 10 days to comply with trading license requirements.

The town council has alerted small and medium enterprises (SMEs) about an upcoming license enforcement operation, scheduled from October 9 to October 18, 2024.

This effort aims to verify that all businesses operating within the town’s commercial sector are properly registered and compliant with regulations of the town.

“You are thus advised to operate within the confines of the law and standing Council policy by ensuring that you have the prerequisite licences or permits including having paid all the attendant taxes to continue to operate in Plumtree.

Kindly regularise your operations to avoid fines or closure of illegal trade premises or confiscation of wares which are found to be in variance with the law,” Plumtree Town Council said in a statement.