‘Traders comply with import rules’…Government intensifies anti-smuggling efforts

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

Traders have been urged to familiarise themselves with import and trading regulations to ensure compliance with the law, as the Government intensifies efforts to combat smuggling and tax evasion.

Speaking during a Gwanda Business Association breakfast meeting on Friday, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) Bulawayo customs officer Mrs Makhosazana Kuture emphasised the need for traders to acquire import licences and comply with customs procedures.

She highlighted that goods imported by road must be pre-cleared through registered clearing agents, as stipulated under Statutory Instrument 9 of 2018 Customs and Excise Regulations.

Mrs Kuture warned traders against purchasing smuggled goods for resale, noting that Zimra, in collaboration with other regulatory authorities, is conducting a nationwide blitz targeting smuggled and counterfeit products.

The operation is part of a multi-agency initiative aimed at curbing smuggling and unethical business practices to safeguard local industries and protect consumer welfare.

The crackdown, which began last month, targets entertainment venues, liquor vendors, retail outlets and businesses dealing in contraband or counterfeit goods.

Shop owners are subjected to impromptu inspections and must produce documentation proving that their stock was legally imported. Non-compliant traders face heavy fines and the seizure of merchandise.

“This blitz will cover every shop, so all traders must regularise their operations. The operation is here to stay,” said Mrs Kuture.

She outlined the procedures for importing and exporting goods, explaining that commercial imports by road must be pre-cleared before arriving at the border. Rates of duty are listed in the Tariff Handbook HS 2022 SI 203 of 2022.

“When importers complete their purchases and have consignments ready, they should liaise with their clearing agents, who will handle the clearance and duty payment. At the border, we expect the clearing agent to have all the necessary paperwork ready for processing,” she explained.

Mrs Kuture added that traders must retain their import documentation, such as bills of entry, for at least six years. Failure to provide these documents during post-clearance audits could result in penalties, including shop closures or confiscation of goods until duty is paid.

She also advised traders to familiarise themselves with customs duty rates, which vary depending on the nature of the goods. Some products, such as blankets, second-hand clothing, agricultural items and certain furniture, require import licences.

“Before importing goods, consult Zimra to understand the necessary requirements. Some products, like expired or hazardous items, skin-lightening lotions and certain medicinal products, are restricted to protect public health and the economy,” said Mrs Kuture.

The breakfast meeting, held under the theme “Unlocking Business Opportunities in Gwanda in 2025: Trends, Insights, and Strategies”, provided a platform for traders to raise concerns.

Gwanda Business Association chairperson, Mr Thomas Gwatida, said the meeting was crucial in addressing issues such as Zimra’s new systems, including TaRMS, FDMS, QR Code and HS Code, as well as the ongoing raids.

“Many traders were worried about confiscated goods and needed clarity on trading rules and regulations. This engagement allowed us to gain insights and ensure our members are well-informed to avoid losses,” he said.

Mr Gwatida added that the association is committed to ensuring its members adhere to regulations to foster a compliant and thriving business environment. — @DubeMatutu.