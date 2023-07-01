Tradition, innovation converge to celebrate love and creativity

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

“THEY promised and they delivered” — this is the resounding sentiment shared by attendees of the Lobola/Roora Expo, a groundbreaking event held recently in Bulawayo.

It was an occasion unlike any other, with over 20 service providers, including some from outside the city, coming together to showcase everything related to lobola, a cherished cultural practice.

From the moment guests arrived at the local venue, the organisers, HD Creatives and Shumbakadzi, set the mood with vibrant wedding songs and ululations.

The lively atmosphere drew in passersby, curious to catch a glimpse of the excitement within.

The expo featured a diverse range of service providers, including events planning companies, decorators, cake bakers, financial advisors, car rental companies, bridal shops, and fashion houses.

Notably, industry giants like Kango seized the opportunity to unveil their upcoming lobola set, which they promised would be available to the public soon.

Exhibitors were given a platform to showcase their products and engage with the eager crowd that had gathered. Local artistes such as Bhubesikazi and poets, added to the entertainment, keeping attendees on their feet as they joined in the festivities.

Beyond the surface-level enjoyment, the expo sparked meaningful conversations among couples and attendees.

Topics such as the merits of a white wedding versus a traditional wedding, the intersection of marriage and religion, the role of money in relationships and the importance of respect in the home were passionately debated.

The debates ignited a collective search for the best solutions to the challenges raised, fostering an environment of shared wisdom and introspection.

Mkhululi Nkomo, a representative from a rental car hire service, proudly exhibited one of their latest BMW cars. He expressed his satisfaction with the turnout, acknowledging that as a first-time expo, it had the potential to grow even bigger in the future.

“We offer luxury cars to people who are going to pay lobola because first impressions last longer and what better way than to get to your in-laws in one of the best cars.

Being in such expos is really good because not only do we get a chance to mingle as service providers but we are also able to meet potential clients at such places,” said Mkhululi.

Hilda Kwaramba, a financial advisor specialising in business registration and financial advice, stressed the importance of the expo for engaged couples. She emphasised that discussions around merging businesses were crucial to protect both parties in the event of separation or divorce, ensuring that both parties do not suffer financial loss.

“Most times men are the ones who get to own companies and that is not proper because not only is it a disadvantage to women when they separate or one of them dies but it’s also not good for business to have only one person registered,” said Hilda.

Representatives from Kango introduced their new lobola set, which includes a Kango basin, cash bowl, two vegetable dishes, three bellied pots, a Billy can and other essential items.

This comprehensive set is meant to simplify the process for those paying lobola, allowing them to acquire all the necessary items at once for their in-laws.

Primrose Juliet, a representative from a Harare-based company addressing gender-based violence (GBV) against women and girls, stressed the importance of educating women about GBV before marriage. She highlighted the lack of awareness among women, often resulting in them tolerating abuse unknowingly.

“This is a really important issue which I hope everyone takes seriously because if our girls are not taught about such things before marriage, we will always have GBV cases,” said Primrose.

Sarah Musiane, a talented cake baker from Woops Cakes, expressed her joy at participating in the expo.

She highlighted how such events provided an opportunity for her to exchange ideas on creating traditional yet elegant cakes for the 21st century.

Sarah also highlighted the value of networking with fellow service providers, fostering collaboration and support within the industry.

“For a start this was a great event but I hope next time we will have more people so that customers also flood in. I want to encourage the organisers to advertise more and I hope we will be meeting again soon,” said Sarah.

Nyaradzo Motsi, affectionately known as Shumbakadzi, one of the organisers, expressed her delight with the outcome of the inaugural event. Nyaradzo revealed plans to organise another expo later in the year.

The aim is to build upon the lessons learnt from this event so that the next expo surpasses this one.

Pamela Principal, the other organiser, echoed Nyaradzo’s sentiments, stressing the importance of learning from past mistakes.

The Lobola/Roora Expo stands as a testament to the power of community, tradition and cultural celebration.

By bringing together service providers and individuals passionate about lobola, the event provided a unique platform for sharing ideas, forging connections and fostering a deeper understanding of the customs surrounding marriage.

It not only showcased the vibrancy of the wedding industry but also sparked vital conversations about marriage, gender dynamics, financial considerations and respect within homes.

@flora_sibanda