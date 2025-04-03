Traditional cuisine takes centre stage at Bulawayo Cookout Competition

Minister Rwodzi, Minister Jidith Ncube and other Government officials touring the tables at the Bulawayo 2025 Provincial Cookout competition

Sikhulekelani Moyo

It’s a hive of activity at the United College of Education (UCE) in Bulawayo, as hundreds of people gather to witness the Bulawayo 2025 Provincial cookout competition.

The competition comprises professional chefs, tertiary students, and members of the community.

The event started by the touring of tables, where traditional dishes were being exhibited.

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi who is the guest of honour at the event is being accompanied by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube and other Government officials from different departments in the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry and other ministries.

In her welcoming remarks, Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Hon Judith Ncube commended the first lady’s initiative of traditional cookout competition, saying it has empowered and benefited women and the youth.

“We are grateful to our mother for such an empowering programme that has challenged and encouraged women and women in our country at large. The First Lady has done wonders since the coming in of the Second Republic,” she said.

Minister Ncube expressed gratitude, citing that the initiative has also taken male counterparts on board.