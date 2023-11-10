Traditional food cuisine project wins Mat South Tourism Innovation Challenge

(From left) Mat South Tourism Officer Ms Dokotera, Director in Matabeleland South Province permanent secretary Mr Mandeya, Matabeleland South Tourism Innovation Challenge winner Bathokozile Sibanda, Chief Adjudicator Ms Maculwamahle Nkomo and Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) Matabeleland South Area Manager for Beitbridge Ms Bertha Mutowembwa

Mthabisi Tshuma, Business Writer

A YOUTH who designed a project meant to push diversifying tourist meals by establishing restaurants that serve indigenous cuisine has won the Matabeleland South province Tourism Innovation Challenge.

The competition sees youth formulating ideas on how to market Zimbabwe post-Covid-19 era.

Travel and tourism trends are continuously changing and coping with these changes through innovative ideas from youths expected to ensure creation of new tourism economic value.

The overall winner who walked away with US$1 000 was Bathokozile Sibanda and team members through a project titled Indigenous cuisine.

The project intends to diversify tourist meals by establishing restaurants that serve indigenous Cuisine. This will result in tourists being serviced with locally produced meals as they arrive at in Matabeleland South their destination.

The project intends to fully utilise the abundant natural resources locally available with the intention of reducing genetically modified food.

In second place and bagging US$500 was Mashudu Craig Mbedzi through a project named “Discover Beitbridge: The Rainbow City – Green Gateway to Zim’s Finest”.

The project aims to provide a unique and authentic cultural experience for tourists while also promoting sustainable practices and supporting local communities.

Through the establishment of an information center at the border post, a mobile app, partnerships, and a variety of cultural experiences, the project will attract tourists, create job opportunities, and contribute to the overall economy of Beitbridge, Zimbabwe.

It encompasses the use of eco-friendly transportation options, support for local artisans and businesses, and the promotion of responsible tourism and conservation efforts.

With a customer-focused approach and a dedication to sustainability, Discover Beitbridge aims to provide an affordable, unforgettable, and responsible tourism experience.

In third place was Arthur lee Mhuriro and Tinotenda Matorofa on a project titled Sustainable tourism through Augmented Reality (STAR).

STAR project is a system of different technology components put together in a way that is sustainable and efficient for the practice of sustainable and responsible tourism. This is a system that consists of virtual reality headsets, search engine optimization, the Internet of things, and machine learning systems.

All these technologies are part of this system and operate in different but very effective ways all with the sole purpose of creating an environment-friendly way of practicing tourism.

In an interview with Chronicle Business, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) Matebeleland South province area manager for Beitbridge Ms Bertha Mutowembwa said there are impressed with participation of youths in ensuring growth of the tourism sector.

“ZTA is impressed by the improved numbers in project submissions and project content compared to the previous year. The youths have demonstrated that they have a lot of potential in improving and growing tourism through creative and innovative minds,” said Ms Mutowembwa.

Chief adjudicator of the challenge Ms Maculwamahle Nkomo said the challenge is key in addressing lack of employment.

“Appreciation goes to ZTA and Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality for affording youths this forum and empowering them to be entrepreneurs and role players in job creation.

“This is remarkable and indeed a tool to fight unemployment and social issues like drug and substance abuse which is robbing us our youths. Last but not least to our contestants, thank you and well done for your efforts in preparing for this event today wouldn’t be possible without you,” said Ms Nkomo.

