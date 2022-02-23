Traditional food cuisine spreads across Zim…as Hotplate Grillhouse opens two more branches

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

TRADITIONAL food lovers countrywide continue to be spoilt for choice as food giant Hotplate Grillhouse has set up two more branches in Victoria Falls and Mutare.

The two branches bring the total of the food outlets to 23 nationwide with over 600 employees.

The Victoria Falls branch is located at New Engen Garage opposite New mall while the Mutare branch is at Puma service station (4th Avenue).

The food joint has not only become a darling to its customers but also on the digital space through its viable visibility on social media platforms with the mantra “Uniting The Nation”.

Hotplate Grillhouse director Benson Muneri said the expansion seeks to instill confidence to Diasporans to invest back home.

“The goal of the expansion is to instill confidence, especially in the Diaspora Zimbabweans that the power is in our hands to help develop our own country.

“People should watch this space as Papa is busy uniting the nation. There are a number of branches in the pipeline to be opened,” said Muneri.