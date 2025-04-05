Traditional football rivalries blurred by common opponent

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE supposed “marriage of convenience” between Dynamos and CAPS United fans, united against Scottland FC at Rufaro Stadium, pales in comparison to the “marriage from hell” witnessed when Dynamos fans wholeheartedly supported Highlanders.

Dynamos supporters, renowned for their fervent and vocal nature, erupted in palpable excitement as news filtered through the Vietnam Stand at Rufaro Stadium that Highlanders had scored against Scottland, 439 kilometres away at Barbourfields Stadium. This display of solidarity, though surprising, was not entirely unexpected, given Dynamos fans’ pre-game declarations of support for their traditional rivals.

Where once Dynamos fans employed Bosso chants as a form of derisive mockery, now they chanted with genuine jubilation, anticipating a Highlanders victory. A shared adversary had emerged, temporarily dissolving the long-standing animosity between the two footballing giants. This unprecedented alliance, a surreal spectacle, united Bosso and DeMbare in their common cause against Scottland.

The question remains: what does this extraordinary alliance signify for Zimbabwean football? Scottland has undeniably injected a new dynamism into the local league. They have not only challenged the established dominance of the traditional big three — Dynamos, Highlanders, and CAPS United — but also introduced a captivating flamboyance.

Boasting some of the nation’s finest players and gradually showcasing a quality of football that surpasses that of their rivals, Scottland’s ascent has been nothing short of remarkable. In past encounters, Dynamos fans, particularly those in the Mpilo End at Barbourfields, would routinely cheer for any opponent facing Highlanders.

However, Scottland has shattered these traditional rivalries. The spontaneous celebration in the Vietnam Stand served as a tangible indicator of a shift in the power dynamics of Zimbabwean football, a shift that may prove permanent.

Could this be the dawn of a new era? A fundamental realignment of power? Former Highlanders CEO Nhlanhla Dube offered a compelling perspective via social media.

“A very short, sharp lesson in football fandom. Bosso and DeMbare are rivals, not enemies. There’s a confluence of football interests once in a while when a common foe is identified collectively.”

Scottland has emerged as that common foe, a force capable of bridging the seemingly insurmountable divide between two historically antagonistic fan bases.

Scottland’s CEO, Ronald Moyo, also shared his observations on this peculiar yet significant development.

“For me, the celebration of Highlanders FC’s goal by Dynamos FC fans challenges the traditional discourse surrounding football rivalries. From a Foucauldian perspective, discourse regulates what is thinkable and what is sayable within a particular context. In this case, Dynamos FC fans thought the unthinkable, did the undoable, and chanted the unchantable.

“Could this be an event that disrupts our conventional norms of football fandom where rival teams are compelled to be ‘sworn enemies?’ Or is it simply a matter of a ‘common enemy?’ And what are the consequences?” ‑ @innocentskizoe