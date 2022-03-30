Traditional healers should be involved in conservation programs

Harare Botanical Gardens grows some of the rare or endangered plant species so that they don’t completely disappear

As human beings, we rarely consider ourselves part of nature’s ecological process, that is, we always relate to our environment for our survival. Wildlife plays a pivotal role in our survival.

Sometimes parts of wild animals and plants are extracted and used as medicine to sustain our lives. Being part of the ecological process, it’s good that we always think of the best ways of sustaining this wildlife.

The role of traditional healers, as experts in using certain species of wildlife to sustain human life, has been recognised in the health sector. As experts in using wildlife species in treating certain ailments, and conditions in human beings, traditional leaders can also play a pivotal role in conservation of nature.

Having spent years interacting and using part of nature for the survival of human beings, can’t traditional healers be part of activities involving conservation of nature, for example, workshops and meetings held by various stakeholders involving wildlife research and conservation?

In use of nature, that is, products from wildlife species: Are traditional leaders aware, evaluate or promote the existence of some of these wildlife species which are already classified “endangered species” whose products they continue to use as part of concoctions they prepare to treat human ailments?

If so, how do they promote the continuous existence of such? It is of paramount importance that people in such vital sections involving human beings’ survival and use certain species of wildlife found as part of nature in communities and the country as a whole are consulted, or involved in nature conservation programs to promote sustainable use and continuous existence of such natural resources.

Due to lack of consultation and involvement of other relevant stakeholders like traditional healers who can immensely contribute on issues related to wildlife conservation, some wildlife species have disappeared unnoticed especially by those taking a lead in wildlife conservations issues, that is, wildlife research and conservation organisations, Government-linked institutions like Environmental Management Agency and Forestry Commission.

Involvement of traditional leaders in conservation of wildlife species can be in many ways. It can be by taking part in conservation meetings and researches or wildlife species conservation projects being run by various stakeholders in different communities.

Mr Johns Dube, a villager in Sizinda communal area, Victoria Falls in Hwange District who is keen on nature conservation, is lucky to have an indigenous plant specie, soap nettle plant – isikhukhu/nhanzva – which is well known for treating various conditions in both humans and domestic animals.

The plant, commonly found in mountainous areas, got a favourable environment at his homestead, and community members have flocked his home to get parts of the plant to treat various conditions, especially those affecting human beings and livestock. Due to high demand for it, that will threaten the survival of the plant found in Mr Dube’s place.

Through his knowledge of other conservation projects in the country, he encouraged the establishment of conservation projects involving traditional leaders and community members in different parts of the country.

Mr Dube said: “I like conservation projects like botanical gardens. I only know the Harare Botanical Gardens which keeps and promotes growing some of these rare or endangered plant species so that they don’t completely disappear. I wish the Government and other wildlife conservation stakeholders could promote the establishment of other botanical gardens in different districts of the country. This promotes survival of certain plant species especially those used by traditional healers.”

Different weather conditions and soils in different parts of the country have affected the distribution of indigenous plant species, including those used by traditional healers to treat various ailments and conditions.

According to Mr Dube, establishment of botanical gardens at district level can promote continuous existence of the plants.

A well-known traditional healer in the same district, Mr Siphetha Nowakhe, who has travelled extensively across the country and come across important indigenous plant species used for treating various ailments, but are no longer found within most communities in Hwange District said: “During visits to certain parts of the country, I have come across valuable indigenous plant species we use as traditional healers. Some of these plants used to grow here in our communities, but they are no longer found easily around these communities.

This has made life difficult for us as traditional healers. As an individual, I have made an effort to re-introduce or introduce some of these rare plant species after getting them from different parts of the country, unfortunately most of them have not survived. I think it is due to my lack of knowledge of their favourable growing environment.

I wish we could have special science or conservation related centres which can work with us and educate to promote growth, and establishment of such important plants.”

Mr Nowakhe said out of about 30 indigenous plant species of medicinal use which he tried to plant at his homestead, only six have survived.

Some indigenous plants in Zimbabwe have been classified as “special protected plants” because their numbers have dwindled.

They include borassus palm/ndebele/muware and flame lily/iqhude/nyakajongwe. It is important that wide consultations are done during wildlife research and conservation programs to protect these and other plant species. The inclusion of traditional healers, who use some of these rare plant species can be helpful in saving some plant species from disappearing.

Mahlabezulu Zulu is a conservationist who has worked for various wildlife research and conservation organisations in Hwange National Park and Fuller Forestry in Victoria Falls. He can be contacted on 00263(0)713269827/0776196171. Email [email protected] or [email protected]