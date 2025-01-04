Traditional leaders and parents call for corporal punishment law revision

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE ongoing debate surrounding the use of corporal punishment in schools and homes in Zimbabwe has intensified, with traditional leaders and parents advocating for a revision of the current legislation that prohibits such disciplinary measures. Concerns have been mounting over rising levels of indiscipline among children, prompting calls for a more balanced approach that acknowledges both child rights and the importance of responsible behaviour. Critics argue that the current law excessively favours child rights while overlooking the crucial role of discipline in shaping responsible citizens.

The law prohibits corporal punishment, and two parents were recently jailed for violating children’s rights after they beat up their children as a way of disciplining them. Some parents have vowed to continue beating their children, saying it is an effective way of instilling discipline.

Traditional leaders have also weighed in, saying the law is not in sync with Zimbabwean values and needs to be amended to allow parents to beat their children for correctional purposes. National Council of Chiefs president Chief Mtshane Khumalo said the country has leaned towards Western laws, neglecting the tried and tested systems that were used in disciplining children.

“If you check, children are no longer as respectful as they used to be in the past. Parents and guardians used to beat up children, not as a way of harming them but to correct them. Children used to respect all the elderly people in the community like their parents, but not anymore. We have adopted a Westernised lifestyle where only biological parents can discipline children, and if anyone who is not their parent does, it becomes a problem. These days you can’t even reprimand a neighbour’s child,” said Chief Mtshane Khumalo.

He said there is a need to strengthen customary law as a way of upholding the country’s cultural beliefs. Chief Mtshane Khumalo noted that as it stands, Westernised general law is given credence over customary law.

A child counsellor with Family of God, Bishop Etresh Hove, said while the law seems to protect children, religious leaders are concerned with the death of young people.

“We are being called to bury young people; that is one of our major concerns as the church at the moment. These days we are burying a lot of children from the age groups of 16 to 25 years. We are connecting some of the deaths to children abusing drugs, being involved in abortion, unsafe sex among other things. Some of the children are joining gangs. The plot is lost at home and we believe that children should be disciplined. As the church, we don’t spare the rod. Disciplining children starts at home. We cannot allow social media, WhatsApp, or television to dictate children’s behaviour,” said Bishop Hove.

He also called on parents and guardians to learn to understand children, saying beating them is not the only way of disciplining minors.

Sheikh Ismail Abu from the Muslim community in Bulawayo said beyond disciplining children, parents need to be role models for their children.

“In a nutshell, parents need to be role models for their children. At the moment, it does not seem like a lot of parents are being role models to children. There are few people that children can look up to. The home has an important role to play in the upbringing of children,” said Sheikh Abu.

He said there is no harm in parents responsibly spanking their children.

One parent, Daniel Banda, said it only makes sense to continue beating up children as a way of reprimanding them. He said children will lose their way if parents and guardians do not beat them up.

“Beating children is a good way of disciplining them because if we don’t do that, a lot of things will go wrong. We use moderate things like sticks; we don’t have to use excessive force in disciplining children. We mean no harm to them and I don’t think it’s fair to have parents being arrested for beating up their children,” he said.

Another parent, Sibongile Moyo, said while she appreciates that the Government enacted a law to protect children, she will continue to administer corporal punishment on her own children.

“I’m fully aware of what the law says but I also have a responsibility of raising a disciplined child. I’m a mother of two; I find beating up my children very effective. When we beat them they easily comprehend what is right from wrong so I will continue to raise my children the best way I understand,” she said. – @nqotshili