Traditional leaders get Doctorates

Online writer

TWO traditional Chiefs will be graduating at the Zimbabwe Open University (Zou)’s 21st graduation ceremony in Harare today.

Chief Ngungumbane (Zama Nthua Mkwananzi) of the Midlands Province and Chief Nechombo (Langton Chikukwa) of Makaha, Mashonaland East Province are among 3 616 graduands that President Mnangagwa cap at the Zou main campus.

Chief Ngungumbane is graduating with a Doctor of Philosophy in Peace and Governance. Title of thesis: ” The Impact of Dual Governance on the roles of traditional leaders in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe.”

Following the Second Republic’s philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind, reports the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting services, among the graduands is a detainee from the Prison and Correctional Services, Mr Pritchard Naison Zimondi graduating with the Bachelor of Science Hons in Development Studies.