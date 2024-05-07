“Traditional leaders should promote and preserve heritage” – Chief Dakamela

Blessing Karubwa, [email protected]

TRADITIONAL leaders should promote and preserve heritage because it is the core of traditional leadership, Nkayi Chief Dakamela has said

The Chief urged community solidarity, emphasising that societies must remain united to preserve the legacy and create a prosperous future.

In addition, he urged traditional leaders to support development in addition to heritage, emphasising that it is their responsibility to see to it that society’s customs and values are upheld.

When pressed for more details, the chief said one characteristic that defines traditional leadership is heritage.

“As traditional leaders, we should be intentional in protecting our heritage and be conscious that heritage is at the center of conventional leadership. In Zimbabwe and hoping in other countries across Africa heritage is a constitutional requirement for traditional leadership to preserve our heritage,” he said.

It is critical, Chief Dakamela continued, to appreciate components of our culture since it is what connects us to our history.

The Chief issued a further warning to those who ignore the holy sites, claiming that they foster a close bond between the living and their ancestors.

“Heritage is what connects us to our history, the good ancient practices, the sacred shrines, norms, and beliefs of our forefathers are kept through the heritage for instance the Njelele Shrine is what connects us to our forefathers and it is part of our heritage,” said Chief Dakamela.

African cultural and natural, tangible and intangible heritage is celebrated on May 5 every year worldwide since the 38th session of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation UNESCO declared it to be African World Heritage Day in 2015. This raises awareness of the benefits of promoting and preserving African cultural and natural heritage as well as the associated challenges the continent faces.

In honour of this day, UNESCO, the African World Heritage Fund (AWHF), and their partners arranged several events throughout the continent that explore solutions to the problems the continent faces while showcasing the resilience, opportunities, and wealth that come with having African heritage.

-@TeamKarubwa