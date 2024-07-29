Traditional leaders warned against disrespecting President

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

TRADITIONAL leaders have been cautioned against disrespecting President Mnangagwa, with the National Council of Chiefs President, Senator Chief Mtshane Khumalo, stressing the importance of loyalty and respect for the appointing authority.

Speaking at the installation of Chief Kgwatalala in Gwanda, Chief Mtshane Khumalo underscored the critical role of chiefs in fostering peace and unity. He expressed concern over the conduct of some traditional leaders who publicly insulted the President.

“There is a certain criteria one has to meet in order to be become a chief. President Mnangagwa is the one who appoints us. At times as chiefs we forget that it is the President who appointed us hence some chiefs insult him in public.

“Let me give you some advice, if you have any grievances may you follow the right procedures and use the appropriate platforms to raise your concerns. Let’s respect the one who appointed us and let’s play our part as we have a huge role to play in building the nation,” he said.

Chief Mtshane Khumalo said chiefs have a crucial role as traditional leaders to mobilise people to participate in Government’s development programmes.

He highlighted the importance of effectively rolling out the isiphala senkosi programme in all communities.

“Government realised the need for food aid in communities and in addition to the usual drought relief programme each ward has been allocated 100 bags of grain under the isiphala senkosi programme. This programme is administered by the chief, headman and village heads. This programme is supposed to help where the drought relief programme would have missed and where there is great need.

“As traditional leaders we have to register people who rightfully deserve to benefit under the isiphala senkosi programme. If we don’t roll out this programme properly then we would have defeated President Mnangagwa’s objectives and efforts of ensuring that no one dies of hunger,” he said.

Chief Mtshane Khumalo said traditional leaders must also ensure fair distribution of drought relief food in their respective areas.

He underlined the importance of distributing grain to the people promptly upon its arrival, warning that it should not be stored in the homesteads of traditional leaders. He made it clear that any traditional leaders found misusing the grain will face arrest.

Chief Mtshane Khumalo said Government on its part was committed to improving the welfare of traditional leaders hence it was prioritising their transportation, housing and other essential needs.

He also stressed the need to revive training for chiefs and headmen to enable them to effectively preside over cases at their courts.

Chief Mtshane Khumalo said the conduct of traditional leaders has a profound impact on the image of the Government and the nation as a whole.

He called on traditional leaders to collaborate effectively with various stakeholders, including councillors, fellow traditional leaders, Government ministries, departments, development partners and community development structures.

Chief Mtshane Khumalo said traditional leaders’ work will be enhanced when they recognise and appreciate the roles of these other stakeholders.

He noted that such collaboration united people to work for the development of their areas. —@DubeMatutu