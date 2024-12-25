Traffic authorities call for zero carnage on roads

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

MOTORISTS have been urged to exercise caution on the roads during the festive season amid concerns that human error remains the leading cause of road accidents in Zimbabwe.

Statistics reveal that a road accident occurs every 15 minutes, with an average of five fatalities daily.

The country loses approximately US$400 million annually due to road traffic accidents, with most victims being economically productive individuals.

As citizens travel for the Christmas and New year holidays, authorities have called for strict adherence to road rules and regulations to reduce carnage on the roads.

To raise awareness, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in collaboration with the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSC) and other stakeholders, yesterday conducted a road safety campaign along the Bulawayo-Gwanda Highway.

Members of the campaign team led by the officer commanding Bulawayo Province, Commissioner Wiklef Makamache, was stationed at Kensington police roadblock.

During the event, motorists were cautioned about common road hazards, including stray animals and also warned against drinking and driving.

“Today, we are on the road meeting travellers. Some are heading to rural areas while others are travelling between cities. Our message is clear. We want safety on the roads and as such we should all observe road rules and regulations to avoid accidents. We should reduce the carnage on our roads cause mainly by reckless driving,”said Comm Makamache.

He attributed most road accidents to human negligence and urged citizens to remain vigilant, especially during this festive season.

Comm Makamache also warned against criminal activities, noting that some individuals exploit the festive season to commit crimes like robbery and rape.

“To the ordinary people, we say zero tolerance to crime. Criminals should watch out as we are in full force and our message is clear—respect human life,” he said.

TSC board member Mrs Tambudzai Madzivire emphasised the importance of driving to arrive safely.

“We are here to promote road safety. Safety should always come first because there is no second chance if you fail to drive safely. We urge drivers to remain alert, avoid fatigue and be cautious of hazards like cattle on the roads,” she said.

Mrs Madzivire said accidents cause economic losses and also strain the healthcare services.

Public service vehicle driver Mr Mengezi Ncube commended the campaign, stressing the need for adherence to road safety measures.

“This campaign is crucial as it reminds us to drive safely by observing road rules and regulations. Potholes however remain a major concern, especially at night as drivers often try to avoid them resulting in them encroaching onto the lane of traffic coming from the opposite direction,” he said.

During the campaign motorists were given Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development fliers on the 10-point Decade of Action for Road Safety tips. The tips are: don’t drink and drive, avoid using cellphones while driving, ensure your vehicle is roadworthy, obey road signs and markings, check tyre pressure regularly, carry a reflective triangle and vest, have a spare wheel, spanner and jack, take frequent rest breaks, invest in a fire extinguisher and obey the speed limit.

-@nqotshili