Tragedy strikes as two pupils drown in Zhombe Mission Dam

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

TWO children reportedly drowned while swimming in Zhombe Mission Dam, Kwekwe District, Midlands Province.

The tragic incident reportedly occurred on Thursday last week when the two were coming from school.

Zhombe’s Chief Gwesela however confirmed the incident which claimed the lives of Ropafadzo Jim who was Grade 1 and Ebenezer Khumalo who was in Grade 2 at the nearby St Martins Deporis Primary School.

“The children were three and on their way home from St Martins Deporis Primary School when they decided to play in the nearby Dam. One of them was trapped by the mud and started drowning and the second child tried to rescue her friend while the third one rushed to the nearby shops to alert villagers,” said Chief Gwesela.

Upon return, they found the two had already drowned.

“All they could see were satchels and other belongings while the children were missing. Upon search by villagers, they managed to retrieve the bodies of the two toddlers who had already died,’ he said.

The two, who are neighbours, have since been buried.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emanuel Mahoko said he was yet to receive the report.