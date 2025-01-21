Tragic discovery: Bulawayo man found hanging from roof truss

Online Reporter

IT took three days for a man from Kingsdale in Bulawayo to be discovered dead, hanging from the roof truss of his room by his sibling, in what appears to be a case of suicide.

This was after flies were noticed and a pungent smell emanated from the room of the now deceased Daniel Quinton Lunga (27). According to Acting Bulawayo Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, Lunga’s body was discovered on Monday after he was last seen on Friday.

“On the 17th of January 2025, at around 11:00 hours, the now deceased left home for the Central Business District. He would often go out and sometimes not return home. No one bothered to look for him. On the 20th of January 2025, at around 12:00 hours, the younger brother of the deceased noticed some flies coming from Lunga’s room and also detected an unpleasant smell,” said Assistant Inspector Msebele.

She said when the brother opened the door, he found Lunga hanging from the roof trusses, with a suicide note on the table. “The body was at an early stage of decomposition, and he informed their mother. A police report was then made. The body was searched, and nothing was found; however, a suicide note was placed on the table. The body of the deceased was conveyed to United Bulawayo Hospitals for a post-mortem,” said Assistant Inspector Msebele.

She urged members of the public to seek third-party intervention whenever they face problems rather than resorting to taking their own lives. “We also encourage relatives to always maintain contact with their family members to avoid such incidents.”