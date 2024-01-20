Tragic road accident claims four lives

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

FOUR people died in a collision between a Toyota Sienta and a Haulage Truck on 19 January.

The smaller vehicle was overtaking the haulage truck at the 103km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road near Chegutu around 1pm, when it somehow crashed into it.

In a statement, police said: “The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred today at around 1300 hours at the 103 kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road near Chegutu where four people died when a Toyota Sienta collided with a haulage truck whilst trying to overtake it. More details to be availed in due course,” reads the statement.