06 Aug, 2023 - 11:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Trailer unhooks and kills 2 pedestrians

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Writer

Two people died while three were injured after being hit by a trailer that had unhooked from a Ford Ranger.

The freak accident occurred on 4 August 2023 along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.

Police confirmed the incident on their official twitter handle, ‘’ The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which two pedestrians were killed while three others were injured after being hit by a trailer that had unhooked from a Ford Ranger vehicle at the 36-kilometer peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road on 04/08/23 at about 1730 hours,’’ read the tweet.

