Train teachers to identify Gender based Violence to protect victims

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) has called for the training of teachers in women’s rights and psychosocial support so they can recognize and respond to Gender Based Violence (GBV) related issues in schools and indicators of the scourge at home.

ZGC deputy commissioner Obert Matshalaga said despite the provisions of explicitly clear sections in the country’s constitution, particularly Sections 3(g), 17,24 (d), 51,52 and 53 that provide for the right to dignity, personal security and freedom from inhuman and degrading treatment and the ZGC Act Section 2 that mandates the commission to investigate any systematic barriers to gender violations, cases of GBV continue to be an ongoing thing and a rampant human rights violation.

“The Commission continues to call for training of teachers in women’s rights and psychosocial support so they can recognise and respond to GBV-related issues in school and indicators of GBV at home. We call for strengthened laws, policies, and national action plans to address violence against women and girls as well as the setting up of interventions at grassroots levels to address the root causes of GBV and harmful cultural practices,” said Dep Comm Matshalaga.

He was speaking during the commemorations of the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence that were organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development in Cowdray Park suburb, Bulawayo Tuesday.

Dep Comm Matshalaga said the Commission will continue to engage Government and other stakeholders to promote efficient and sustainable sexual harassment policies and enhance effective sexual harassment training and awareness campaigns.

The commemorations were graced by the Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube as well as various Civil Society Organisations involved in the fight against GBV.

This year’s commemorations are being held under the theme; “Unite! Invest in Prevention of Violence against Women and Girls!

The ZGC was established in terms of Section 245 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and its specific mandate is derived from Section 246 of the Constitution .