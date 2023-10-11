Training Camp For Warriors

Innocent Kurira, Sports Writer

ZIFA says there will be a training camp for the Warriors despite the cancellation of the intended international friendly match which was set for the National Sports Stadium on Sarturday afternoon.

A squad of 24 players is expected to get into camp starting on Wednesday.

The squad features a mixture of local and foreign based players.

Warriors Squad

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (SuperSport United), Prince Tafiremutasa (Dynamos), Wallace Magalane (FC Platinum)

Defenders: Ronald Pfumbidzai (SuperSport United), Peter Muduhwa, Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (CAPS United), Munashe Garananga (Sheriff Tiraspol), Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Frank Marakati (Dynamos)

Midfielders: Never Tigere (Ihefu SC), Tatenda Tavengwa ( Venda Football Academy), Tanaka Shandirwa (Dynamos) Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Phenias Bamusi (CAPS United), Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Gerald Bero (Manica Diamonds), Shepherd Mhlanga (Chicken Inn)

Forwards: Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs), Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows), Terrence Dzvukamanja (SuperSport United), Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya (FC Platinum)

