Trans-Limpopo Spatial Development member, Bulisani Ncube dies

Business Online Reporter

A KEY member of the Trans-Limpopo Spatial Development Initiative (TSDI), Mr Bulisani Ncube, has died.

TSDI co-chairperson and prominent Bulawayo businessman, Mr Obert Sibanda, told Business Chronicle on Monday that Mr Ncube was instrumental in driving twinning arrangements between several Matabeleland local authorities and their counterparts in South Africa.

He said Mr Ncube died on Saturday at a local hospital in Bulawayo.

“We are sad to announce the death of Mr Ncube, who was our coordinator in the Trans-Limpopo Spatial Development Initiative. He passed on Saturday in Bulawayo,” said Mr Sibanda.

Mr Ncube once served as the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) regional manager.

“Mr Ncube was our coordinator for several years and was part of the drafting of the TSDI memorandum of understanding in early 2000s. He was instrumental in driving twinning arrangements for several local authorities in Matabeleland and South Africa.

“For instance, Phalaborwa signed MoUs with Hwange Local Board and Hwange Rural District Council while Beitbridge Municipality signed with its neighbour, Musina.

“Gwanda is twinning with Makhado. He also led a number of business delegations to South Africa to explore business opportunities.”

The TSDI is a development corridor that seeks to unlock value through co-ordination stretching from the city of Polokwane to Victoria Falls in Matabeleland North and seeks to optimise economic opportunities.

Using their strategic locations and strong social ties, the two countries could use their collective resources to integrate their economies.

Some of the benefits to accrue from the development initiative are the development of one-stop border posts, rehabilitation of the Victoria Falls-Bulawayo-Beitbridge-Musina Road, implementation of Special Economic Zones, and twinning arrangements for local authorities and development agencies.