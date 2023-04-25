Transform Africa Summit thumbs up for Zimbabwean industry

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE Tourism Authority (ZTA) chief executive officer, Ms Winnie Muchanyuka, says the hosting of the Transform Africa Summit (TAS) in Victoria Falls this week is a massive endorsement of Zimbabwe’s industry.

Close to 3 000 delegates from over 100 countries are expected to attend the summit whose focus is on digital transformation of the African continent. TAS runs under the theme: “Connect, Innovate, and Transform.” The previous five editions were all held in Rwanda.

The summit is Africa’s leading annual forum bringing together global and regional leaders as well as digital experts to collaborate on new ways of shaping, accelerating and sustaining Africa’s on-going digital revolution.

Speaking to Business Chronicle in Bulawayo yesterday, Ms Muchanyuka said part of the ZTA mandate is to attract such huge conferences to the country.

“Having Transform Africa Summit coming to Zimbabwe is a huge success for us. The preparatory work that goes to it is of huge magnitude and goes beyond amounts spent and visitors,” she said.

Part of the TAS secretariat has been in Victoria Falls for close to a month and spin-offs are huge in terms of tourism receipts.

“Another key issue is that when you have close to 3 000 people in one place, they will go back to their respective countries and become your tourism ambassadors that market your hospitality industry based on their experiences.

“We saying to these people coming to such conferences that they should do their business and after that they should enjoy themselves at our various tourists destination across the country,” she said.

Ms Muchanyuka said because of the numbers attending TAS, the industry is realising that it does not have big conference facilities and adequate rooms.

“Transform Africa Summit has made us in the sector and as country to realise that Victoria Falls is a good MICE venue but we are lacking infrastructure.

“We need more rooms because the overflow from hotels has gone into private properties.

“There is therefore an urgent need to construct more hotels and lodges to support MICE business,” she said.

Ms Muchanyuka said the resort city needs conference facilities that can accommodate up to 4 000 delegates..

“We’re seeking more investors to build conversion centres that could accommodate up to 4 000 people. The drawcard are the falls and they need to be complemented by more conversion centres,” she said.

According to the organisers, Zimbabwe was selected to host the three-day high-level event against bids from 36 members of the Smart Africa Alliance.

Zimbabwe won the bid because it is an active member that is leading the continental Agra-Tech blueprint. In attendance are five Heads of States-led by President Mnangagwa, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, His Majesty King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini and President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia.

Angola, Estonia and Tunisia have officially delegated representatives from their Heads of State to attend while Siniša Mali,

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Serbia will also attend.

The list of key speakers includes Malawi Information Minister Mr Moses Kalongashawa Kunkuy, Senegal Minister of Communication, Telecommunications and Digital Economy Mr Moussa Bocar Thiam, chief executive officer of Pan-African Payment Settlement System(PAPSS) Mr Mike Ogbalu III, Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA Secretariat Wamkele Mene and chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export-Import Bank Dr Benedict Okey Oramah.

Zimbabwe is set to fully exploit the high-level summit by showcasing its investment opportunities in order to attract new investments.

Topics to be tackled range from Building Resilient Digital Ecosystem in Africa through Sustainable Investment, Innovative Financing for the Single Digital Market and Foreign Investment for Digital Ecosystem of Africa, Co-operation and Best practices.

The summit is expected to underline the commitment of African Governments towards accelerating Africa’s digital agenda.

A host of Fintech companies, ICT Private Sector service providers, women and girls in ICT champions, tech innovators, academia, consultans and leading global digitals leaders, private equity fund managers, telecom and utilities regulators are also attend the summit.