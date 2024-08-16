Transit Fraud: Zimbabwe introduces tight import laws on fuel

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

Government has introduced new regulations to minimise cases of transit fraud where fuel is being imported duty free under the guise it will be transported via Zimbabwe to other countries.

Under the new order, those moving fuel in transit through Zimbabwe are now expected to pay duty for fuel at the port of entry and get their refund at the exit port.

Transit fraud results in situations where importers declare that goods are in transit (removal in transit –RIT) to neighbouring countries yet the cargo is offloaded in Zimbabwe.

As a result of such activities the country was losing a lot of potential revenue. Under the customs laws specified goods attract excise duty during importation into the country.

In a public notice, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) said the new regulations were effective from August 10 this year.

“The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) wishes to advise its valued clients and the public of the 2024 Mid-term budget procurement by the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion relating to the payment of duty for fuel in transit to mitigate against transit fraud,” said ZIMRA.

“With effect from August 10, 2024, all fuel, petrol, diesel, paraffin and Jet A1, in transit imported through ports of entry by road, are now required to pay duty and levies on entry. The duty and levies will be refunded at the port of exit upon compliance with all the transit procedures, including submission of proof that the fuel has been exported.

Consignee’s and/ representative should approach ZIMRA at the port of entry to initiate the fuel clearance and payment process. For the refund process, once the fuel has been exported they should approach ZIMRA at the port of exit to initiate the requisite refund”.