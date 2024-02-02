Transmedia Board receives induction on mandate and Corporate Governance

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE newly appointed Transmedia Board was today inducted to conscientise members on their mandate and on Corporate Governance.

In an update on X, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, said the Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana was part of the training programme.

“Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana @nickmangwana was part of the Transmedia Corporation Board Induction and Corporate Governance Training Programme in Harare today.

“The new Transmedia Board, recently approved by His Excellency, President @edmnangagwa, was conscietised on the Transmedia mandate, Corporate Governance in public entities, optimal resource allocation and management.”

President Mnangagwa appointed a five member Transmedia Board chaired by Ms Phillipa Sadza and deputised by Engineer Lawrence Nkala

Other board members are Engineer Tinayeshe Mutazu, marketer and former Chronicle Reporter Ms Auxillia Katongomara and Chief Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Jonathan Gandara.