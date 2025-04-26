  • Today Sat, 26 Apr 2025

Transmission West win ZITF Ingwebu Tug Of War National Championships

Transmission West win ZITF Ingwebu Tug Of War National Championships

Innocent Kurira ,Zimpapers Sports Hub

TRANSMISSION West from Bulawayo are this yearâ€™s men winners of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Ingwebu Tug of War National Championships after a 2-0 victory over Zesa Holdings.

After seeing off Bulawayo Metro 2-0 at the semifinal stage, Transmission West made light work of Zesa Holdings in the final with the contest lasting just a few minutes.

A lot was expected from Mutare Board and Paper Mills who were the defending champions but they were knocked out at the semifinal stage by Zesa Holdings who won 2-0.

In the women’s category, Glow A defended their title with a 2-0 victory over Glow B.

On their way to the final they knocked out Ingwebu with a 2-0 victory.

The other semifal pitted Glow B and BCC and Glow B won 2-0.

 

 

You Might Also Like

/

Comments